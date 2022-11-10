Update - Version 0.18.6.122 - 10.11.2022

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello!

Today our second update hopefully fixes some of the issues that have been bothering you. Many thanks for your support with savegames, logs and bug descriptions. Please feel free to keep handing these in if things are not working out for you.

We continue to work on further updates and talk to you soon!

General

Placeholder texts for ranks, seats, roofs, and security replaced with localised short descriptions.

Bar chart for board confidence adjusted in weekly schedule screen.

Added support for special designs to portrait generator.

Negotiable Kickers on transfer market now are calculated from the average of the 18 top Kickers in Club + tolerance value.

New

Tooltips added to the weekly schedule screen.

A kicker from Hamburg now has a special design.

Results of relegation matches are now logged to make troubleshooting easier.

Transfer: Fine kickers are only negotiable if the average strength of the player's own club does not deviate too far from the player's strength.

Transfer: Search tab has new option to hide non-negotiable kickers.

Bug fixes