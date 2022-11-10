Update - Version 0.18.6.122 - 10.11.2022

Hello!
Today our second update hopefully fixes some of the issues that have been bothering you. Many thanks for your support with savegames, logs and bug descriptions. Please feel free to keep handing these in if things are not working out for you.
We continue to work on further updates and talk to you soon!
Update Notes
General
- Placeholder texts for ranks, seats, roofs, and security replaced with localised short descriptions.
- Bar chart for board confidence adjusted in weekly schedule screen.
- Added support for special designs to portrait generator.
- Negotiable Kickers on transfer market now are calculated from the average of the 18 top Kickers in Club + tolerance value.
New
- Tooltips added to the weekly schedule screen.
- A kicker from Hamburg now has a special design.
- Results of relegation matches are now logged to make troubleshooting easier.
- Transfer: Fine kickers are only negotiable if the average strength of the player's own club does not deviate too far from the player's strength.
- Transfer: Search tab has new option to hide non-negotiable kickers.
Bug fixes
- Savegames in the "Load Game" screen are now sorted in chronological descending order.
- Adjusted the calculation of the average strength.
- Saving the national cups sometimes broke - starting with the second season.
- Fixed a bug where during the second leg of a relegation match it was not verified whether a penalty shootout was still necessary after extra time.
- Fixed a bug in the French league pairings where results of player matches were not shown in the statistics.
- Fixed a bug that caused relegation matches outside the player nation not to be calculated.
- Fixed a bug in the end-of-season screen where player bonuses were not displayed correctly.
- Fixed a bug where the transfer market remained empty when the own club was on relegation position.
- Fixed a bug where saving failed, no saves were created / overwriting of existing saves was not possible.
- Fixed a bug where the end-of-season screen was completely empty in certain cases and led to a blocker because the NEXT button had no function.
- Updated localized texts for 'commitment' in match day screen.
Changed depots in 2tainment_qa branch