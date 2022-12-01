 Skip to content

LEGO® Brawls update for 1 December 2022

Jingle Brawls!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Our Holiday season is back!
  • Collect limited-time winter and holiday unlocks!

Holiday Game Mode!

  • We’ve decked the halls to brighten Brawls!
  • Collect Toys at the Elf Clubhouse - the first team to collect 50 presents wins!

