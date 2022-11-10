 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

DreamScapes Dimensions update for 10 November 2022

v0.140a

Share · View all patches · Build 9910478 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Optimised player built structures rebuilding their navmesh on login
    to try and improve login timeouts
  2. Gave new players a dagger
  3. If disconnected due to a network timeout clicking OK on the popup now closes the client

Changed files in this update

DreamScapes Dimensions MMORPG Depot Depot 1503445
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link