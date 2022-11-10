- Optimised player built structures rebuilding their navmesh on login
to try and improve login timeouts
- Gave new players a dagger
- If disconnected due to a network timeout clicking OK on the popup now closes the client
DreamScapes Dimensions update for 10 November 2022
v0.140a
