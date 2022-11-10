Salutations, Ascended!
On today's menu is bugfixing patch 1.1.6.8., featuring an important fix for offline players.
- Offline players can once again be FABULOUS. We have fixed an issue where newly collected dyes and armour skins would not save to the Cosmetics Menu after ending an offline play session.
- Fixed an issue for gamepads where input would be partially lost when opening a menu after receiving a notification.
- Fixed an issue which could cause the player to teleport unexpectedly to a different area when using certain abilities in certain spots.
- Further checks have been put in place around the online use of enneracts and dyes to prevent potential desynchronisation.
- Fixed an issue where a pending notification would display on the Friends List button if the request was accepted and the friend subsequently removed.
- Fixed an issue where a pending notification would display on the Friends List button even if the request was declined by both players.
- Adjusted controller SFX to sync more cleanly with user input on the inventory wheel.
Changed depots in wolcen_internal branch