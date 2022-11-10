 Skip to content

Paradise Marsh update for 10 November 2022

Quick bug fixes

Build 9910151

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed lingering reverb sound issue
  • Fixed performance issue when changing resolution
  • Made constellation drawing easier by locking on the last star if the drawing is complete
  • Made constellation drawing cleared by showing everytime a constellation is ready to be drawn

