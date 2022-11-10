- Fixed lingering reverb sound issue
- Fixed performance issue when changing resolution
- Made constellation drawing easier by locking on the last star if the drawing is complete
- Made constellation drawing cleared by showing everytime a constellation is ready to be drawn
Paradise Marsh update for 10 November 2022
Quick bug fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update