Hyper Light Drifter update for 10 November 2022

Hotfix for November 10th

Build 9909930

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update contains the following fixes:

  • Achievement unlocking crash for some players
  • Removed broken crystal shot weapon (Special Edition exclusive)
  • Fixed Bully achievement

Changed files in this update

HyperLightDrifter Content Windows Depot 257851
