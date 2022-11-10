- Fixed a bug due to which the brightness in the settings stopped working.
- Removed the inscription Development Build and debug information about errors (now everything is written only to the Log file).
- Adjusted the cutting time for level 5-20 trees to match the animations.
- Veterinarian kit is now crafted with simpler materials.
- Fixed skeleton and engineer dwarf attacks triggering too fast.
- Forced launch of dx12 should no longer cause errors.
Wild Terra 2: New Lands update for 10 November 2022
Hotfixes 2.2.327
Patchnotes via Steam Community
