Wild Terra 2: New Lands update for 10 November 2022

Hotfixes 2.2.327

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug due to which the brightness in the settings stopped working.
  • Removed the inscription Development Build and debug information about errors (now everything is written only to the Log file).
  • Adjusted the cutting time for level 5-20 trees to match the animations.
  • Veterinarian kit is now crafted with simpler materials.
  • Fixed skeleton and engineer dwarf attacks triggering too fast.
  • Forced launch of dx12 should no longer cause errors.

