Improved performance, a UI fix, UK national anthem changed & more

[1.59]
- Social Media Ban policy now reduces chances of Cyber Bullying situation.
- Ataturk no longer a valid name in Turkish.
- Increased the level of state housing in Turkey.
- Added Winter fuel subsidy to Turkey.
- Added Import Tarrifs to Turkey.
- Added Speed Cameras to Turkey.
- Added Car Tax to Turkey.
- Added Adult Education Subsidies to Turkey.
- Fixed bug where clicking on a search result for a policy on the new policies screen sometimes changed category instead.
- Some performance improvements.
- Added 'prerequisites' named for each country in the game and expansion pack to make modders lives a bit easier.
- Changed UK national anthem to 'God save the King'.
Changed files in this update