Democracy 4 update for 10 November 2022

Improved performance, a UI fix, UK national anthem changed & more

Build 9909557

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[1.59]

  1. Social Media Ban policy now reduces chances of Cyber Bullying situation.
  2. Ataturk no longer a valid name in Turkish.
  3. Increased the level of state housing in Turkey.
  4. Added Winter fuel subsidy to Turkey.
  5. Added Import Tarrifs to Turkey.
  6. Added Speed Cameras to Turkey.
  7. Added Car Tax to Turkey.
  8. Added Adult Education Subsidies to Turkey.
  9. Fixed bug where clicking on a search result for a policy on the new policies screen sometimes changed category instead.
  10. Some performance improvements.
  11. Added 'prerequisites' named for each country in the game and expansion pack to make modders lives a bit easier.
  12. Changed UK national anthem to 'God save the King'.

