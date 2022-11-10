-
Accessibility - If the player quickly closes the window when Accessible decryption is enabled, the events associated with correct decryption will not take place
Chapter 1
- [spoiler]The task arrow behind the cave door is not centered[/spoiler]
- [spoiler]New optional task "Get a shield" added[/spoiler]
Chapter 3 - [spoiler]Removed some interactions with torches that are out of range of guards[/spoiler]
Chapter 4
- [spoiler]In certain situations, the quest with the secret passage to the castle may not have appeared[/spoiler]
- [spoiler]If the player is fighting and comes to where Lothar is looking for the passage, his comments do not play[/spoiler]
- [spoiler]Added and fixed decorations in the castle[/spoiler]
- [spoiler]Removed one crossbowman from the walls[/spoiler]
- [spoiler]Cannot enter the palace due to enemies behind the walls[/spoiler]
- [spoiler]If the player tries to enter the palace during combat, sometimes the character gets stuck[/spoiler]
Chapter 7
- [spoiler]Broom moved to the main corridor[/spoiler]
- [spoiler]The rope can be climbed with a plank in hand[/spoiler]
Chapter 10 - [spoiler]Added a new optional task "Get the Sword of Eternal Fire"[/spoiler]
Chapter 11 - [spoiler]When buying a weapon from Robby, the weapon Hynek drops flies away[/spoiler]
1428: Shadows over Silesia update for 10 November 2022
Changelog v1.0.25
