 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

1428: Shadows over Silesia update for 10 November 2022

Changelog v1.0.25

Share · View all patches · Build 9909331 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Accessibility - If the player quickly closes the window when Accessible decryption is enabled, the events associated with correct decryption will not take place

  • Chapter 1

    • [spoiler]The task arrow behind the cave door is not centered[/spoiler]
    • [spoiler]New optional task "Get a shield" added[/spoiler]

  • Chapter 3 - [spoiler]Removed some interactions with torches that are out of range of guards[/spoiler]

  • Chapter 4

    • [spoiler]In certain situations, the quest with the secret passage to the castle may not have appeared[/spoiler]
    • [spoiler]If the player is fighting and comes to where Lothar is looking for the passage, his comments do not play[/spoiler]
    • [spoiler]Added and fixed decorations in the castle[/spoiler]
    • [spoiler]Removed one crossbowman from the walls[/spoiler]
    • [spoiler]Cannot enter the palace due to enemies behind the walls[/spoiler]
    • [spoiler]If the player tries to enter the palace during combat, sometimes the character gets stuck[/spoiler]

  • Chapter 7

    • [spoiler]Broom moved to the main corridor[/spoiler]
    • [spoiler]The rope can be climbed with a plank in hand[/spoiler]

  • Chapter 10 - [spoiler]Added a new optional task "Get the Sword of Eternal Fire"[/spoiler]

  • Chapter 11 - [spoiler]When buying a weapon from Robby, the weapon Hynek drops flies away[/spoiler]

Changed files in this update

Depot 1228501
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link