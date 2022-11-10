 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Minesweeper Ultimate update for 10 November 2022

1.13 - Localization

Share · View all patches · Build 9908811 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A very minor update which adds localized text to the 'Custom' and 'Start' buttons.

Minesweeper Arcade has also just been published. Check it out!

Changed files in this update

Minesweeper Ultimate Content Depot 1736631
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link