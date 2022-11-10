v. 1.2.2f0

Patch Notes
Commands
- [UPDATE] Nmap scan performance.
- [UPDATE] Improved performance of printing to the terminal.
- [UPDATE] Improved performance of cat.
- [FIX] Nmap edge cases: non-numeric CIDR
> nmap 192.168.1.2/NaNwould break the command.
- [REMOVE] Passive IP listening on cat.
Haiku Central
- [ADD] Global, World of Haiku, and Haiku Pro leaderboard (available if signed into Haiku Central).
- [UPDATE] Category badges are sharable from the skill tree if you are logged into Haiku Central. Click on the category badge to bring up the popup.
Missions/Dojos
- [FIX] Nmap dojo occasionally prevents you from changing the directory into “Secret Folder”.
Map
- [ADD] Device discover animation.
- [UPDATE] Shaders for 2D and 3D volumetric lines.
- [FIX] Devices from other networks are not visible when playing a mission.
Misc Changes
- [ADD] Social share ability through the Profile Card in the settings. You can share your profile to Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, or download the image.
- [UPDATE] Standardized text colors.
- [UPDATE] Menu background.
- [UPDATE] Improved IP generation.
- [UPDATE] Haiku Pro info is sometimes shown in the loading screen instead of Haiku Tips.
- [UPDATE] Ending cutscene graphic.
- [FIX] Inverted ssh server symbol on ssh server sprite.
Changed files in this update