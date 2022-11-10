 Skip to content

World of Haiku update for 10 November 2022

v. 1.2.2f0

Share · View all patches · Build 9908781 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes

Commands

  • [UPDATE] Nmap scan performance.
  • [UPDATE] Improved performance of printing to the terminal.
  • [UPDATE] Improved performance of cat.
  • [FIX] Nmap edge cases: non-numeric CIDR > nmap 192.168.1.2/NaN would break the command.
  • [REMOVE] Passive IP listening on cat.

Haiku Central

  • [ADD] Global, World of Haiku, and Haiku Pro leaderboard (available if signed into Haiku Central).
  • [UPDATE] Category badges are sharable from the skill tree if you are logged into Haiku Central. Click on the category badge to bring up the popup.

Missions/Dojos

  • [FIX] Nmap dojo occasionally prevents you from changing the directory into “Secret Folder”.

Map

  • [ADD] Device discover animation.
  • [UPDATE] Shaders for 2D and 3D volumetric lines.
  • [FIX] Devices from other networks are not visible when playing a mission.

Misc Changes

  • [ADD] Social share ability through the Profile Card in the settings. You can share your profile to Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, or download the image.
  • [UPDATE] Standardized text colors.
  • [UPDATE] Menu background.
  • [UPDATE] Improved IP generation.
  • [UPDATE] Haiku Pro info is sometimes shown in the loading screen instead of Haiku Tips.
  • [UPDATE] Ending cutscene graphic.
  • [FIX] Inverted ssh server symbol on ssh server sprite.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1856091
Depot 1856092
Depot 1856093
