Season 03: PATCH 3

Hello Miners,
This patch contains changes to how Lithopage missions spawn, especially when doing assignment missions, as well as a host of other fixes, tweaks to the Ripper and Leadburster grenades and forcibly programming Bosco to improve his cleaning AI - there is no I in team Bosco!
With Love,
The Ghost Ship Crew
— PATCH NOTES —
- Attempt to fix Hiveguard not activating
- Fixed Dropping a Fuel cannister equips your 'previous weapon', not the one you had as you picked up the cannister
- Fixed Electric SMG Magazines did not have skin applied in game
- Fixed Scout flares has no gravity for clients
- [Modding] Caching of mod dependencies is now a thing + a visual dependency loading guide on the modding menu
- Fix/workaround for light function bug exposed by bullet grenade
- Increased springloaded ripper light radius to make it easier to track
- Fixed Immortal cave leech
- Fix triggershere on contagion spike not triggering UI within the correct distance
- Bosco will now seek out foam and clean it up automatically when he is in following mode
- Fixed promotion campaigns having a very high rate of lithophage warning
- Fixed Music from the DLC videos continues after you quit the ESC menu
- Fixed Bosco tutorial hint appearing after player joined game
- Fixed issues when telling Bosco to clean foam from far away
- Leadburster: Can no longer get stuck and deployed on enemies
- Aquarqs is now marked as an important location with 2m radius - should help with plague covering the aquarqs making them hard to find
- Fixed Unable to shoot when holding Shift+W
- Fixed Bosco's rocket upgrades not working
- Fixed Bosco's rocket cooldown reduction upgrade making the recharge time longer instead of shorter
- Fixed dwarves no longer saying a voice line when calling for Bosco to fire a rocket
- Fixed Bosco not being able to carry plague hearts
- Point extraction minehead now prioritizes positions that are not close to important locations
- Fixed bullet hell ricochettes not getting the damage bonus from Variable chamber pressure
- Fixed ricochettes sometimes choosing to ricochet towards the original target causing bullets to fly in not so helpful directions
- Fixed bug causing leadburster to occasionally deploy when hitting enemies
- Fixed that resupply can land on top of Fuel pod in Salvage missions
- Fixed crash when joining game related to boomerang
- A tad bigger collider on biotanks
- Plague clean effect optimizations
- Fixed the driller's primary weapons ( especially the Sludge Pump and Cryo Cannon ) doing too little damage to the Rival Caretaker
- First person foamer muzzle effect tweaked
- Bosco now starts cleaning close to where you pinged when ordering him to clean foam
Greatly increased range and velocity for Voltaic stun sweeper
- Lead burster: lines to catch far away enemies were not starting further away
- [Modding] Making Bosco moddable for multiplayer
- Fixed Flares expire when solo game is paused
- Fixed some cases where "slim" armor was chosen when wearing headwear that hid most facial hair
- Fixed caretaker being immune to explosive damage
- Adjusted lithophage warning probability on mission map + ensured that all biomes in the infection zone has at least 1 Lithophage warning
- Improved hack-c landing locations a bit reducing the chance of him landing too far away
- Adjustments to meteor spawn - can no longer spawn during machine events
Ripper Grenade friendly fire reduced to 70%
Leadburster:
- Fixed shot origin bug, bullets now originate from closer to the grenade
- Reduced extreme damage variance and unnecessary damage
- Base damage reduced slightly
- Shots at longer range now deal slightly less damage
- Shot damage increased at short range
- Friendly fire damage reduced
— Known Issues —
- Voltaic stun sweeper doesn't always prioritize looked at enemy
- Bosco can be somewhat unreliable at cleaning rockpox
