Deep Rock Galactic update for 10 November 2022

Season 03: PATCH 3

Build 9908550

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Miners,

This patch contains changes to how Lithopage missions spawn, especially when doing assignment missions, as well as a host of other fixes, tweaks to the Ripper and Leadburster grenades and forcibly programming Bosco to improve his cleaning AI - there is no I in team Bosco!

With Love,
The Ghost Ship Crew

— PATCH NOTES —
  • Attempt to fix Hiveguard not activating
  • Fixed Dropping a Fuel cannister equips your 'previous weapon', not the one you had as you picked up the cannister
  • Fixed Electric SMG Magazines did not have skin applied in game
  • Fixed Scout flares has no gravity for clients
  • [Modding] Caching of mod dependencies is now a thing + a visual dependency loading guide on the modding menu
  • Fix/workaround for light function bug exposed by bullet grenade
  • Increased springloaded ripper light radius to make it easier to track
  • Fixed Immortal cave leech
  • Fix triggershere on contagion spike not triggering UI within the correct distance
  • Bosco will now seek out foam and clean it up automatically when he is in following mode
  • Fixed promotion campaigns having a very high rate of lithophage warning
  • Fixed Music from the DLC videos continues after you quit the ESC menu
  • Fixed Bosco tutorial hint appearing after player joined game
  • Fixed issues when telling Bosco to clean foam from far away
  • Leadburster: Can no longer get stuck and deployed on enemies
  • Aquarqs is now marked as an important location with 2m radius - should help with plague covering the aquarqs making them hard to find
  • Fixed Unable to shoot when holding Shift+W
  • Fixed Bosco's rocket upgrades not working
  • Fixed Bosco's rocket cooldown reduction upgrade making the recharge time longer instead of shorter
  • Fixed dwarves no longer saying a voice line when calling for Bosco to fire a rocket
  • Fixed Bosco not being able to carry plague hearts
  • Point extraction minehead now prioritizes positions that are not close to important locations
  • Fixed bullet hell ricochettes not getting the damage bonus from Variable chamber pressure
  • Fixed ricochettes sometimes choosing to ricochet towards the original target causing bullets to fly in not so helpful directions
  • Fixed bug causing leadburster to occasionally deploy when hitting enemies
  • Fixed that resupply can land on top of Fuel pod in Salvage missions
  • Fixed crash when joining game related to boomerang
  • A tad bigger collider on biotanks
  • Plague clean effect optimizations
  • Fixed the driller's primary weapons ( especially the Sludge Pump and Cryo Cannon ) doing too little damage to the Rival Caretaker
  • First person foamer muzzle effect tweaked
  • Bosco now starts cleaning close to where you pinged when ordering him to clean foam
    Greatly increased range and velocity for Voltaic stun sweeper
  • Lead burster: lines to catch far away enemies were not starting further away
  • [Modding] Making Bosco moddable for multiplayer
  • Fixed Flares expire when solo game is paused
  • Fixed some cases where "slim" armor was chosen when wearing headwear that hid most facial hair
  • Fixed caretaker being immune to explosive damage
  • Adjusted lithophage warning probability on mission map + ensured that all biomes in the infection zone has at least 1 Lithophage warning
  • Improved hack-c landing locations a bit reducing the chance of him landing too far away
  • Adjustments to meteor spawn - can no longer spawn during machine events
    Ripper Grenade friendly fire reduced to 70%

Leadburster:

  • Fixed shot origin bug, bullets now originate from closer to the grenade
  • Reduced extreme damage variance and unnecessary damage
  • Base damage reduced slightly
  • Shots at longer range now deal slightly less damage
  • Shot damage increased at short range
  • Friendly fire damage reduced
— Known Issues —
  • Voltaic stun sweeper doesn't always prioritize looked at enemy
  • Bosco can be somewhat unreliable at cleaning rockpox

