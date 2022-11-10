Season 03: PATCH 3

Hello Miners,

This patch contains changes to how Lithopage missions spawn, especially when doing assignment missions, as well as a host of other fixes, tweaks to the Ripper and Leadburster grenades and forcibly programming Bosco to improve his cleaning AI - there is no I in team Bosco!

With Love,

The Ghost Ship Crew

— PATCH NOTES —

Attempt to fix Hiveguard not activating

Fixed Dropping a Fuel cannister equips your 'previous weapon', not the one you had as you picked up the cannister

Fixed Electric SMG Magazines did not have skin applied in game

Fixed Scout flares has no gravity for clients

[Modding] Caching of mod dependencies is now a thing + a visual dependency loading guide on the modding menu

Fix/workaround for light function bug exposed by bullet grenade

Increased springloaded ripper light radius to make it easier to track

Fixed Immortal cave leech

Fix triggershere on contagion spike not triggering UI within the correct distance

Bosco will now seek out foam and clean it up automatically when he is in following mode

Fixed promotion campaigns having a very high rate of lithophage warning

Fixed Music from the DLC videos continues after you quit the ESC menu

Fixed Bosco tutorial hint appearing after player joined game

Fixed issues when telling Bosco to clean foam from far away

Leadburster: Can no longer get stuck and deployed on enemies

Aquarqs is now marked as an important location with 2m radius - should help with plague covering the aquarqs making them hard to find

Fixed Unable to shoot when holding Shift+W

Fixed Bosco's rocket upgrades not working

Fixed Bosco's rocket cooldown reduction upgrade making the recharge time longer instead of shorter

Fixed dwarves no longer saying a voice line when calling for Bosco to fire a rocket

Fixed Bosco not being able to carry plague hearts

Point extraction minehead now prioritizes positions that are not close to important locations

Fixed bullet hell ricochettes not getting the damage bonus from Variable chamber pressure

Fixed ricochettes sometimes choosing to ricochet towards the original target causing bullets to fly in not so helpful directions

Fixed bug causing leadburster to occasionally deploy when hitting enemies

Fixed that resupply can land on top of Fuel pod in Salvage missions

Fixed crash when joining game related to boomerang

A tad bigger collider on biotanks

Plague clean effect optimizations

Fixed the driller's primary weapons ( especially the Sludge Pump and Cryo Cannon ) doing too little damage to the Rival Caretaker

First person foamer muzzle effect tweaked

Bosco now starts cleaning close to where you pinged when ordering him to clean foam

Greatly increased range and velocity for Voltaic stun sweeper

Greatly increased range and velocity for Voltaic stun sweeper Lead burster: lines to catch far away enemies were not starting further away

[Modding] Making Bosco moddable for multiplayer

Fixed Flares expire when solo game is paused

Fixed some cases where "slim" armor was chosen when wearing headwear that hid most facial hair

Fixed caretaker being immune to explosive damage

Adjusted lithophage warning probability on mission map + ensured that all biomes in the infection zone has at least 1 Lithophage warning

Improved hack-c landing locations a bit reducing the chance of him landing too far away

Adjustments to meteor spawn - can no longer spawn during machine events

Ripper Grenade friendly fire reduced to 70%

Leadburster:

Fixed shot origin bug, bullets now originate from closer to the grenade

Reduced extreme damage variance and unnecessary damage

Base damage reduced slightly

Shots at longer range now deal slightly less damage

Shot damage increased at short range

Friendly fire damage reduced

— Known Issues —