 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

3DMark Vantage update for 10 November 2022

SystemInfo 5.54

Share · View all patches · Build 9908418 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

UL benchmarks use a component called SystemInfo to identify the hardware in your system. This patch updates SystemInfo to version 5.54.

SystemInfo 5.54

  • Updated CPUID module to improve compatibility with latest hardware.

Changed files in this update

3DMark Content Depot 205251
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link