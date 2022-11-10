Patch notes: v0.6.124 (2022.11.10)

v0.6.124 (2022.11.10)
- [Feature] Add "Experimental Features" toggle in Settings > Gameplay
- [Balance] Swap Recycling and Nutrient Extraction research in the tree
- [Balance] Make Nutrient Extraction research a prerequisite for Vegetarian Food
- [Balance] Prevent Stock Market prices from dropping below $1
- [Balance] Cat wont ride a Cleaning Bot through a teleporter if it leads to an unsafe area
- [Balance] Merchant Stasis Pods can now be deconstructed (at your own risk)
- [UI/UX] Mark experimental and unfinished content as such in Research Tree and codex tooltips / popups
- [UI/UX] Holding Shift or Ctrl while adjusting 0-9 priorities in UI will move them to 1 / 9
- [UI/UX] Improve Planter grow selection UI
- [UI/UX] Improve Refillable storage components UI (Reactors, Fluid Cannon, Pet Bowl)
- [UI/UX] Show more information when failing a task due to lack of or unreachable materials
- [UI/UX] Prevent big tooltips from going above the top of the screen on small screens
- [Bug] Fix unbuilt Telescope would show a scanning progress bar
- [Bug] Fix merchant ships could change visual direction too frequently while player's ship is flying diagonally
- [Bug] Fix root cause of floors remaining with unbuilt looks (thanks to validation and diagnostics added in previous patch)
- [Bug] Fix Merchants could get generated with negative amount of cash if player had excessive amount of cash
- [Bug] Fix Tractor Beams would make Stasis Pods miss the ship
- [Bug] Fix removing targets from various ongoing tasks would not cancel the task correctly, leading to inconsistencies
Changed files in this update