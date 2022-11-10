Nov 10th Patch

.The Cutscene Patch
- Split the intro cutscene into parts and positioned them throughout the game
- They are now linked to language mastery
-Fixed grenade tooltips in inventory
-Temporarily cut block door type to improve latency
