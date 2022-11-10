 Skip to content

The Temple Of update for 10 November 2022

Nov 10th Patch

.The Cutscene Patch

  • Split the intro cutscene into parts and positioned them throughout the game
  • They are now linked to language mastery

-Fixed grenade tooltips in inventory
-Temporarily cut block door type to improve latency

