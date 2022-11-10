Update notes for 10th November

- Edge scrolling to move the camera when the mouse is near the edge of the screen.
- Faster and easier services management, as now you will be able to click straight on the Actions center entry or on the icon above the unit to send the service rovers.
- Add units also when the game is paused.
- Rotate the clusters even if there are already units inside them.
- The units that do not depend on a specific resource can now be placed in all sectors.
- The Health clinic is available in level 1.
- Increased the max zoom out and decreased the max zoom in.
- Added option for tool-tips delay and edge scrolling.
- Added new tutorials and updated previous tutorials to reflect the new features.
- A lot of bug fixes!
