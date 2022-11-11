 Skip to content

The Last Hero of Nostalgaia update for 11 November 2022

Steam 1.0.5 Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Build 1.4.01

Bugs Repaired:

  • Fixed a bad bug where tethering at NPCs for boss "quick loads" didn't work.
  • Fixed an issue where players were unable to scroll through the list of their own written messages.
  • Fixed an issue where access would reset its self down to 20 when picking up more.
  • Fixed an issue where door connecting NPC city to Heartflow Altar could be used twice after a saved game is loaded.
  • Fixed an issue where hammering roll while out of stamina could cause the player to briefly glide forward without animating.
  • Fixed an issue where Unburdening 30 items doesn't update your equip load until reloading the game.
  • Fixed an issue where cinematics made all messages appear, even if players had chosen to hide all messages
  • Fixed an issue where killing The Grinder in multiplayer awarded double memory.
  • Fixed an issue where item pickups dropped from enemies didn't process the lucky bonus chance of giving you an extra item.
  • Fixed an issue where backstabbing Sco would cause her to freeze.
  • Fixed an issue where you could cast spells from your inventory regardless of how much access you had.
  • Fixed an issue where Wunderschoenenberg could not navigate around Sco properly, leading to occasional freezes in her behavior.
  • Fixed an issue where Nhero and Sco wouldn't help with the Arachnid in The Depths
  • Fixed an issue where the intro cutscene wasn't properly playing on Steam Deck

Updated:

  • Added new key rebinding options for "Select Next Item" and "Switch Stance"
  • Added an accessibility option for "Hold Roll to Sprint."
  • Added "Controller recommended" screen on new game.
  • Friendly combatant NPCs are not much more likely to draw agro durring boss fights.
  • Fogwall after Wunderschoenenberg now stays up until you go into the king's room. to fix an issue where some players were getting lost.

Happy Adventuring!

