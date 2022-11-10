325: Early Access 0.14.11 - November 10, 2022 12:35 AM EST
• Fixed that stupid bug that caused the Peon trait to display for all bosses FOR REAL this time.
Nevergrind Online update for 10 November 2022
Minor fix to peon traits
Patchnotes via Steam Community
325: Early Access 0.14.11 - November 10, 2022 12:35 AM EST
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Nevergrind Online Depot Depot 853452
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update