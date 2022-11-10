 Skip to content

Nevergrind Online update for 10 November 2022

Elite unique amulets are now in the game!

Share · View all patches · Build 9906539 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

324: Early Access 0.14.10 - November 9, 2022 11:45 PM EST
• Completed elite unique amulets.
• Fixed that stupid bug that caused the Peon trait to display for all bosses.

Changed files in this update

Nevergrind Online Depot Depot 853452
