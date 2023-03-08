Message from the Bureau of Paranormal Affairs

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings from the Bureau of Paranormal Affairs

We are urgently calling upon all investigators to uncover the truth behind the seven mysteries of Honjo, starting from today.

In order to help solve this urgent case, we are delighted to be running at 20% discount on the release of PARANORMASIGHT: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo. Discount is available until 23 March 9am PDT / 4pm GMT.

This strange tale begins with a young man named Shogo Okiie, who started investigating the seven mysteries with a woman named Yoko Fukunaga, in search of a 'Rite of Resurrection.'

Around this point, we at the Bureau detected a large supernatural shift in the atmosphere, and we suspect that curses may have been unleashed in the area.

Please do keep a close eye out for curse bearers. And if you do go looking for them... we recommend you find them before they find you...

Best regards,

Bureau of Paranormal Affairs