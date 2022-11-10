- Added new aesthetic armor and structure pieces, including 1x3 wedge armor and structure, triangle structure, and armor+structure hybrid wedges.
- Bugfix: Deleting destroyed command rooms could erroneously trigger the "INSUFFICIENT COMMAND POINTS" message.
- Bugfix: Crash in some circumstances soon after resuming from a multiplayer desync.
- Fixed the Spanish translation incorrectly translating "HAIL" as "GRANIZO". (Now translates as "SALUDAR".)
Cosmoteer: Starship Architect & Commander update for 10 November 2022
Update 0.20.19 Patch Notes
