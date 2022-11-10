Bug Fixes and Minor Changes

Bug fixes/Changes
- Legendary items were generating with stronger stats then mystic items
- the lightning towers were not always effecting the skeleton archer enemy
- the sword and shield are sheathed out of combat
- items moving from the storage box into the inventory were ignoring the inventory limit
- some enemies would spawn invincible after spawning
- decreased the gold needed to obtain the gold wolf mount
- the magic tower ranged has been increased and the damage was also slightly increased
- the slime gem icon was changing after being unsocketed
- windows would stay open when pressing shift to exit the player menu
- The bartender now has the option to reset player skill points
- Gold and EXP picked up are now shared among all players in the server
- improved the inventory UI functionality
- added the trap cost when selecting traps at the start of the level
- guardian stone's collisions were smoothed out
- mounts are now effected by the speed increases that come from equipped trinkets
- made changes to some of the mystic weapon and shield models
