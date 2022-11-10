 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Guardian Stone update for 10 November 2022

Bug Fixes and Minor Changes

Share · View all patches · Build 9905760 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fixes/Changes

  • Legendary items were generating with stronger stats then mystic items
  • the lightning towers were not always effecting the skeleton archer enemy
  • the sword and shield are sheathed out of combat
  • items moving from the storage box into the inventory were ignoring the inventory limit
  • some enemies would spawn invincible after spawning
  • decreased the gold needed to obtain the gold wolf mount
  • the magic tower ranged has been increased and the damage was also slightly increased
  • the slime gem icon was changing after being unsocketed
  • windows would stay open when pressing shift to exit the player menu
  • The bartender now has the option to reset player skill points
  • Gold and EXP picked up are now shared among all players in the server
  • improved the inventory UI functionality
  • added the trap cost when selecting traps at the start of the level
  • guardian stone's collisions were smoothed out
  • mounts are now effected by the speed increases that come from equipped trinkets
  • made changes to some of the mystic weapon and shield models

Changed files in this update

Depot 1663861
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link