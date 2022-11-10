 Skip to content

Just Act Natural update for 10 November 2022

Patch Notes v1.1.4

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added new start sequence
  • Added more player stats
  • Fixed macOS versions (1.1.4+)
  • Fixed achievements not triggering correctly
  • Fixed start button not displaying
  • Fixed various UI issues
  • Removed incomplete vampire mode

Changed files in this update

Just Act Natural Content Depot 1485081
