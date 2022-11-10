- Added new start sequence
- Added more player stats
- Fixed macOS versions (1.1.4+)
- Fixed achievements not triggering correctly
- Fixed start button not displaying
- Fixed various UI issues
- Removed incomplete vampire mode
Just Act Natural update for 10 November 2022
Patch Notes v1.1.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Just Act Natural Content Depot 1485081
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update