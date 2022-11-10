Updates for v0.9.71

Hello,
This small patch addresses the following:
- Fixed Mary's hair color in Movie Room Biotrace;
- Fixed Typo in Last Will;
- Fixed being able to enter secret areas early;
That's all for now. Thanks!
Larry
