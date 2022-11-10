 Skip to content

Forest Grove Playtest update for 10 November 2022

Updates for v0.9.71

Forest Grove Playtest update for 10 November 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello,

This small patch addresses the following:

  • Fixed Mary's hair color in Movie Room Biotrace;
  • Fixed Typo in Last Will;
  • Fixed being able to enter secret areas early;

That's all for now. Thanks!

Larry

