Escape The Outbreak - Update Details 09 November 2022

New game mode added
- Nightmare Mode
Build items, buy weapons, kill hordes of enemies, unlock the scenery and try to survive in this game mode.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
New game mode added
Build items, buy weapons, kill hordes of enemies, unlock the scenery and try to survive in this game mode.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update