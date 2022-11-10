 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Escape The Outbreak update for 10 November 2022

Escape The Outbreak - Update Details 09 November 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9905351 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New game mode added

  • Nightmare Mode

Build items, buy weapons, kill hordes of enemies, unlock the scenery and try to survive in this game mode.

Changed files in this update

Depot: Escape The Outbreak Depot 1731701
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link