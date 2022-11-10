 Skip to content

Goblins Strike Back -Instant Fuck Heroines- update for 10 November 2022

Ver1.11 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Corrected text display error on the second page of acquisition prospects
Fixed a text display error in the anti-status
Corrected some translations

