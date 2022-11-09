 Skip to content

Racingmaybe update for 9 November 2022

Update 36a

Share · View all patches · Build 9905205 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed FirstTo game-mode always getting shorter and shorter track
  • Made singleplayer challenges show attempts left instead of points on the right
  • Added some text at the main menu

Changed files in this update

Racingmaybe Content Depot 1261301
