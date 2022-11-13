Release 1.3.7

PMX Model Compatibility
- Transparency and alpha sorting. We have made some progress with determining transparency and sorting order of model materials after analysing source code from other MMD projects. The transparency should work much more accurate now. Thanks everyone for sending us sample models and links for analysis.
- More physics controls. You can now adjust collider sizes and fine tune more physics properties of a model. There's an experimental feature that allows you to turn off all physics comnponents of a PMX model so that you can use the XPS physics tools to recreate physics objects for the model.
XPS Physics
- New "Skirt Physics" as shown in recent videos.
- Updated "Boobs Physics" default values for more realistic movements. If the model has previously saved config, try reset the "Boobs Physics" setting and see the difference.
- "Bone Colliders" now has separate controls for each part of the body so you can find tune them to fit the model size.
Model cache & other model improvements
- Model Cache. Loaded model data will be cached in memory so that next time you load the same model it will be almost instant. You can control how many models to keep in the cache and manually delete certain model cache from the actor menu.
- Improved transition effect and smoother transition thanks to the model cache.
- Support for texture compression. You can turn on texture compression in the "Actor Loader Options" to save memory useage and improve performance.
- Improved material settings for better transparency control. Also shown in this demo:
- You can now assign motion to loaded accessory models. This is a bit experimental since we don't have many motions that utilize this to test. Let us know what you think.
- Fixed issue of changing scale of model breaks physics.
Audio & motion control
- New speed control allows changing playback speed. This will also affect physics and automatically correct audio pitch (Can be turned off).
- You can also use the new "Time Scale" control in the global physics settings to only slows down / speed up time for the physics system.
- Added "Motion Scale" control in the motion settings.
- Automatic motion assignment. For group dance motions, this option will automatically load or remove actor models from the scene to match the number of motion tracks, and assign motion to each actor.
Changed files in this update