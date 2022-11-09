- Reduced global cooldown for leader actions from 5 to 2 seconds.
- Replaced the cooldown bonus of 'Frenzy' Avatar upgrade with a +1 increase in number of targets hit by leader abilities per level.
- Increased the damage multiplier for 'Bloodlust' Avatar upgrade from 25% to 50% per level to make it more competitive with other upgrades.
- Only darken the pending leader ability that is waiting on player to select destination, rather than the entire leader bar.
- Updated version to 2.2.2.9.
Pursuit of Power 2 : The Chaos Dimension update for 9 November 2022
Faster leader actions and more avatar buffs
Patchnotes via Steam Community
