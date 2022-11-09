 Skip to content

D'LIRIUM update for 9 November 2022

Beta-19.25

Share · View all patches · Build 9904865 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed player getting stuck inside monsters while playing with "Standard" or "RPG" control schemes
  • Fixed bug that caused the player not to be able to attack with left mouse button while playing on "RPG" control scheme
  • Fixed incorrect aborting an attack while saving when playing on the "RPG" control scheme

D'lirium Content Depot 670161
