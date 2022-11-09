- Fixed player getting stuck inside monsters while playing with "Standard" or "RPG" control schemes
- Fixed bug that caused the player not to be able to attack with left mouse button while playing on "RPG" control scheme
- Fixed incorrect aborting an attack while saving when playing on the "RPG" control scheme
D'LIRIUM update for 9 November 2022
Beta-19.25
