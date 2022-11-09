--Increased default minimum HP & MP regen
--Improved and fixed tutorial
--Added Possibility to skip intro
--Added auto-saves in vital points of the game
Darkness Reborn update for 9 November 2022
Version 1.1.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
--Increased default minimum HP & MP regen
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update