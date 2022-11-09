V0.1.6 Patch #1

Sup, this update is mostly bug fixes that I found or that people reported to me, also I wasn't able to add voicechat in this version as I had some issues and wanted to release this new version as soon as possible
Network
- Hopefully no more loading loops, and now it should just keep the loading screen disabled for clients as an easy fix
- Fixed an issue for when host disconnected which was meant to delete the room host made too
- Invite only should now work, report it to me if it still doesn't
- Joining random servers should now work as before they were not working well
Gameplay
- Hopefully fixed some micro lag apikes when turning around
- Zombie scoreboard is fixed now
- When leaving rooms all of your stats should save now
- Grenades should now show the correct killer
- Smoke grenades should work, please report them if they stills are broken
Other
- Killfeed shouldn't duplicate, hopefully
- Changed some jump and landing animations
- Fixed the firefighters pants trxture, since they were corrupted
- Inventory should now show all items, and if they don't I'll recode the Steam Inventory system
P.S: I maybe forgot to list some stuff in the patch notes as I have brain memory of a gold fish
I forgot to fix a issue in bridge where you can go trough the water and not die, I'll fix that in Patch 2 along with the glasses and mustache cosmetic which is invisible
Changed files in this update