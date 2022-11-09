V0.1.6 Patch #1

Sup, this update is mostly bug fixes that I found or that people reported to me, also I wasn't able to add voicechat in this version as I had some issues and wanted to release this new version as soon as possible

Network

Hopefully no more loading loops, and now it should just keep the loading screen disabled for clients as an easy fix

Fixed an issue for when host disconnected which was meant to delete the room host made too

Invite only should now work, report it to me if it still doesn't

Joining random servers should now work as before they were not working well

Gameplay

Hopefully fixed some micro lag apikes when turning around

Zombie scoreboard is fixed now

When leaving rooms all of your stats should save now

Grenades should now show the correct killer

Smoke grenades should work, please report them if they stills are broken

Other

Killfeed shouldn't duplicate, hopefully

Changed some jump and landing animations

Fixed the firefighters pants trxture, since they were corrupted

Inventory should now show all items, and if they don't I'll recode the Steam Inventory system

P.S: I maybe forgot to list some stuff in the patch notes as I have brain memory of a gold fish

I forgot to fix a issue in bridge where you can go trough the water and not die, I'll fix that in Patch 2 along with the glasses and mustache cosmetic which is invisible