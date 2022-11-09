 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Voice of Chernobyl update for 9 November 2022

V0.1.6 Patch #1

Share · View all patches · Build 9904477 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Sup, this update is mostly bug fixes that I found or that people reported to me, also I wasn't able to add voicechat in this version as I had some issues and wanted to release this new version as soon as possible

Network

  • Hopefully no more loading loops, and now it should just keep the loading screen disabled for clients as an easy fix
  • Fixed an issue for when host disconnected which was meant to delete the room host made too
  • Invite only should now work, report it to me if it still doesn't
  • Joining random servers should now work as before they were not working well

Gameplay

  • Hopefully fixed some micro lag apikes when turning around
  • Zombie scoreboard is fixed now
  • When leaving rooms all of your stats should save now
  • Grenades should now show the correct killer
  • Smoke grenades should work, please report them if they stills are broken

Other

  • Killfeed shouldn't duplicate, hopefully
  • Changed some jump and landing animations
  • Fixed the firefighters pants trxture, since they were corrupted
  • Inventory should now show all items, and if they don't I'll recode the Steam Inventory system

P.S: I maybe forgot to list some stuff in the patch notes as I have brain memory of a gold fish

I forgot to fix a issue in bridge where you can go trough the water and not die, I'll fix that in Patch 2 along with the glasses and mustache cosmetic which is invisible

Changed files in this update

Depot 1886121
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link