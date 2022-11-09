New SFX, various polish, and bug fixes

v0.5.61

-Setup Grabber arm claw to play Thud sounds when it hits a boat.

-Setup SFX for when boats run into things at higher speeds

-Setup boat sail to show additional feedback while its in "rotate" mode

-Made the water pipe port on work benches to all be the same height on the bench

-Adjusted Hermit spawn location on the second island to not have overlap logic with the MegaGolem spawn logic

-Fixed water pipe ports on work benches so they save at the correct height when the bench is placed on a Floating Dock

-Fixed Crate lid not rendering in the correct place when put on a floating dock

-Fixed pause menu logic where gamepads would not reselect the save button after pressing save.

-Fixed NPC boats dropping their anchor when they dont need to

-Fixed objects not always rendering correctly on top of Docks

-Fixed building contraptions with a gamepad accidentally switching contraption variants on start instead of showing the first contraption option