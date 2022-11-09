 Skip to content

Breakwaters update for 9 November 2022

New SFX, various polish, and bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9904438

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.5.61
-Setup Grabber arm claw to play Thud sounds when it hits a boat.
-Setup SFX for when boats run into things at higher speeds
-Setup boat sail to show additional feedback while its in "rotate" mode
-Made the water pipe port on work benches to all be the same height on the bench
-Adjusted Hermit spawn location on the second island to not have overlap logic with the MegaGolem spawn logic
-Fixed water pipe ports on work benches so they save at the correct height when the bench is placed on a Floating Dock
-Fixed Crate lid not rendering in the correct place when put on a floating dock
-Fixed pause menu logic where gamepads would not reselect the save button after pressing save.
-Fixed NPC boats dropping their anchor when they dont need to
-Fixed objects not always rendering correctly on top of Docks
-Fixed building contraptions with a gamepad accidentally switching contraption variants on start instead of showing the first contraption option

