v0.5.61
-Setup Grabber arm claw to play Thud sounds when it hits a boat.
-Setup SFX for when boats run into things at higher speeds
-Setup boat sail to show additional feedback while its in "rotate" mode
-Made the water pipe port on work benches to all be the same height on the bench
-Adjusted Hermit spawn location on the second island to not have overlap logic with the MegaGolem spawn logic
-Fixed water pipe ports on work benches so they save at the correct height when the bench is placed on a Floating Dock
-Fixed Crate lid not rendering in the correct place when put on a floating dock
-Fixed pause menu logic where gamepads would not reselect the save button after pressing save.
-Fixed NPC boats dropping their anchor when they dont need to
-Fixed objects not always rendering correctly on top of Docks
-Fixed building contraptions with a gamepad accidentally switching contraption variants on start instead of showing the first contraption option
Breakwaters update for 9 November 2022
New SFX, various polish, and bug fixes
v0.5.61
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update