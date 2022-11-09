 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dungeon Drafters Playtest update for 9 November 2022

Patch v1.01

Share · View all patches · Build 9904389 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've just made the first hotfix of the game, day zero. We are addressing the following issues:

  • Hex and other features no longer cause the game to crash due to a sound effect issue.
  • Glyphs of Repel now properly work as a card.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2208741
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link