Update 1.5.1

Added:
- +1 buff module for Frankenstein
- +5 weapons for Frankenstein
Bug fixes:
- fixed description of two cards (CHNENGESP*...)
- it is no longer possible to start a search for a pilot on the Frankenstein ship
- sometimes cursed dice did not restore their color
- sometimes destroying the "Cursed Caravel" did not remove the visual effect of the curse
- "Cursed Caravel" didn't surrender if it couldn't deal damage
- fixed bug when placing module "Compensator+"
- orange shields did not cover threats completely at high screen resolution
- solar system planets no longer spawn outside campaign 2
- text edits in container mini-game
- using the "Safe Environment" bonus and quickly pressing "End Turn" resulted in the "Nothing happened" card hanging in the middle of the screen
- in rare cases, a single harmless explosion could occur after a victory
- "Scouting Ship" threat no longer triggers due to hull regenerator
Balance changes:
- internal reactor "Frankenstein" 1200 -> 1400
- pilot room mk4 energy 100 -> 150
- Repair shield rooms Mk1 and Mk2 are swapped
- sensors overload takes 1 armor and 1 hull, if the lowest hull cell was armored
- sensors overload can now cause a nuclear reactor to explode (ignoring armor)
- the opening of containers is more difficult, now the correct option will be less likely to come across among the top lines
Other changes:
- Frankenstein's weapon modules now have their own names
- improved pipe connection on Frankenstein
- added animation after reinforcing the ship's hull by the pilot "Object No. 8"
- on special days of the year, the radio and container/hologram in the main menu no longer overlap with other visual effects
- graphics optimization of some interface elements
Changed files in this update