 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dee-6: Dice Defenders update for 9 November 2022

Update 1.5.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9904126 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Added:

  • +1 buff module for Frankenstein
  • +5 weapons for Frankenstein
    Bug fixes:
  • fixed description of two cards (CHNENGESP*...)
  • it is no longer possible to start a search for a pilot on the Frankenstein ship
  • sometimes cursed dice did not restore their color
  • sometimes destroying the "Cursed Caravel" did not remove the visual effect of the curse
  • "Cursed Caravel" didn't surrender if it couldn't deal damage
  • fixed bug when placing module "Compensator+"
  • orange shields did not cover threats completely at high screen resolution
  • solar system planets no longer spawn outside campaign 2
  • text edits in container mini-game
  • using the "Safe Environment" bonus and quickly pressing "End Turn" resulted in the "Nothing happened" card hanging in the middle of the screen
  • in rare cases, a single harmless explosion could occur after a victory
  • "Scouting Ship" threat no longer triggers due to hull regenerator
    Balance changes:
  • internal reactor "Frankenstein" 1200 -> 1400
  • pilot room mk4 energy 100 -> 150
  • Repair shield rooms Mk1 and Mk2 are swapped
  • sensors overload takes 1 armor and 1 hull, if the lowest hull cell was armored
  • sensors overload can now cause a nuclear reactor to explode (ignoring armor)
  • the opening of containers is more difficult, now the correct option will be less likely to come across among the top lines
    Other changes:
  • Frankenstein's weapon modules now have their own names
  • improved pipe connection on Frankenstein
  • added animation after reinforcing the ship's hull by the pilot "Object No. 8"
  • on special days of the year, the radio and container/hologram in the main menu no longer overlap with other visual effects
  • graphics optimization of some interface elements

Changed files in this update

Dee-6 Content Depot 1426311
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link