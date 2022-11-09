 Skip to content

Winter Falling update for 9 November 2022

Hotfix 9Nov

Build 9903899 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed bug that sometimes cleared your campaign progress in main menu.
  • Fixed bug that allowed players to use placement bonus buttons ONCE even if they had no fresh frood.

Changed files in this update

