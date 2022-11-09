Bug Patch!

For some reason, the community thought Isao's sword hitbox was busted ¯_(ツ)/¯_
Fixes coming in hot!
Thanks to everyone on the SG2 Discord for helping us find these!
- Fixed: Spelunky rock character collision hard crash
- Fixed: Spelunky rope teleporting
- Fixed: Isao Sword hitbox
- Fixed: Isao and Log swapping correctly when Log is held by another player
- Fixed: two players being able to carry the same object
- Fixed: LISE Project's footstep SFX linked to master volume
- Fixed: Isao dying by teleporting when Log is close to wall
- Fixed: Pilot rope being destroyed when thrown next to wall
- Fixed: Crewmate Gunndrop farming
