Samurai Gunn 2 update for 9 November 2022

Bug Patch!

Build 9903366

Patchnotes via Steam Community


For some reason, the community thought Isao's sword hitbox was busted ¯_(ツ)/¯_

Fixes coming in hot!

Thanks to everyone on the SG2 Discord for helping us find these!

  • Fixed: Spelunky rock character collision hard crash
  • Fixed: Spelunky rope teleporting
  • Fixed: Isao Sword hitbox
  • Fixed: Isao and Log swapping correctly when Log is held by another player
  • Fixed: two players being able to carry the same object
  • Fixed: LISE Project's footstep SFX linked to master volume
  • Fixed: Isao dying by teleporting when Log is close to wall
  • Fixed: Pilot rope being destroyed when thrown next to wall
  • Fixed: Crewmate Gunndrop farming

