A Castle Full of Cats is out!!!

Hi, humans! ːfofinoː

Vets always say that we cats need to sleep 16 hours a day. Well, we haven't. ːcrycat2ː

We have been tirelessly working on our new game: A Castle Full of Cats.

If you liked A Building Full of Cats you're definitely going to love this one!

This Castle is much bigger, with more cats (and items!) to find and you're able to talk to some of our NPC's too! As usual, by the end of the game, there's something special. We really hope you enjoy it.

We should charge more for this game but we wanted the game to be affordable for the most of you, humans.

So we decided to launch the game for US$3 and we made a DLC for those who would like to help us and also see the "Catherine version" of the events in the game. Remember her? She's from one of our other games, Zodiacats.

This DLC includes a comic book, a mini game, posters and wallpapers. None of them are necessary to ACFoC experience, but buying it will definetely help us. ːfofino2ː

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2136020/A_Castle_Full_of_Cats_Bag_of_Treats/

Hope you guys enjoy our new game and help to spread the love ❤️

Love & Purrs,

Devcats ฅ^•ﻌ•^ฅ