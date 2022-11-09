 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Evolving World: Catalyst Wake update for 9 November 2022

Update Notes for Nov 9

Share · View all patches · Build 9903203 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small update that fixes an issue with Ren'Py's "vpgrid" which was causing an error when looking at the extras and scene selection screens

Changed files in this update

The Evolving World: Catalyst Wake Content Depot 1600471
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link