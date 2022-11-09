Version 1.1 Now released

Whew! I managed to fix most of the reported bugs, and hopefully people should have a much smoother time playing the game now!
Changelog:
- Quicksaves fixed
- Level 4 boss fixed
- Unpausing now shows the second gun on dual wield
- Cheats.txt window sized properly
- Weapons now only hide when directly at a wall, and not when facing away
- Fixed glitches with aiming while sprinting
- Fixed out of bounds glitch on level 6
- Clicking X now exits articles
- Article typos fixed
- Added finished French and Russian translations
- Final boss secret weapon now picking up properly
- Doors now aligned properly
- Shooting a boss before dialogue no longer cancels it
- Train external now shows at the end of level
- Tracker looks more like a tracker now
- Horizontal aim improved
- Text boxes in game now smaller
Changed files in this update