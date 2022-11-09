 Skip to content

Operation: Pinkeye update for 9 November 2022

Version 1.1 Now released

Share · View all patches · Build 9903122 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Whew! I managed to fix most of the reported bugs, and hopefully people should have a much smoother time playing the game now!

Changelog:

  • Quicksaves fixed
  • Level 4 boss fixed
  • Unpausing now shows the second gun on dual wield
  • Cheats.txt window sized properly
  • Weapons now only hide when directly at a wall, and not when facing away
  • Fixed glitches with aiming while sprinting
  • Fixed out of bounds glitch on level 6
  • Clicking X now exits articles
  • Article typos fixed
  • Added finished French and Russian translations
  • Final boss secret weapon now picking up properly
  • Doors now aligned properly
  • Shooting a boss before dialogue no longer cancels it
  • Train external now shows at the end of level
  • Tracker looks more like a tracker now
  • Horizontal aim improved
  • Text boxes in game now smaller

Changed files in this update

