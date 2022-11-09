This small update adds support for Linux and SteamOS platforms.
Let me know if you encounter any issues.
Furry Pet Dog Yiff Hentai update for 9 November 2022
Linux systems support added!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
This small update adds support for Linux and SteamOS platforms.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update