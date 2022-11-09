 Skip to content

Dashpong update for 9 November 2022

Update 1.1.3

Build 9902878

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bumpy map had a bug where the obstacles were invisible... It's now fixed!

Modifications
  • audio slider disabled when toggle is off
Bug fixes
  • obstacles invisible on bumpy map

Enjoy!

