Gorilla Football update for 9 November 2022

V3.9.0 Update Logs

Build 9902867

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Add the single player urban map;
  2. Add the feature of ready, if players all hit the ready button, the game will start without waiting;
  3. Some minor improvements of details and bug fixes;

Changed files in this update

