- Add the single player urban map;
- Add the feature of ready, if players all hit the ready button, the game will start without waiting;
- Some minor improvements of details and bug fixes;
Gorilla Football update for 9 November 2022
V3.9.0 Update Logs
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update