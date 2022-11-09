 Skip to content

LocoMotion update for 9 November 2022

LocoMotion Update "Parachuting" Edition!

Build 9902673 · Last edited by Wendy

This build is BIG! It adds a forgotten gamemode into LocoMotion, Parachuting!

  • Adds Parachuting
  • Removed all contents of halloween update
  • Bug Fixes including clipping through ground
  • Major optimizations

