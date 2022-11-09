- Fast movement is now available. Some players complained that Ailin moves too slowly. This is especially noticeable in larger levels. A new option is introduced to alleviate these frustrations, allowing Ailin to move much faster.
- Options menu layout is changed to accommodate the new option.
- CRT shader is reconfigured to provide a clearer image.
Ailin: Traps and Treasures update for 9 November 2022
Update 1.0.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
