 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ailin: Traps and Treasures update for 9 November 2022

Update 1.0.4

Share · View all patches · Build 9902651 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fast movement is now available. Some players complained that Ailin moves too slowly. This is especially noticeable in larger levels. A new option is introduced to alleviate these frustrations, allowing Ailin to move much faster.
  • Options menu layout is changed to accommodate the new option.
  • CRT shader is reconfigured to provide a clearer image.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2083631
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link