- Updated internal libraries for compatibility.
- Balancing: Now undead units will not revive more than 3 times.
- Balancing: Now AI will not summon skeleton warrior more than 3 times.
- Balancing: Jelly king boss will not summon Jelly minions more than 5 times.
- Balancing: Now Rogue unit has 100% restriction resist.
- Removed title art.
- Added a link to Crawl Tactics.
SFD update for 9 November 2022
V25.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
