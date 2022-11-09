 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SFD update for 9 November 2022

V25.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9902302 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated internal libraries for compatibility.
  • Balancing: Now undead units will not revive more than 3 times.
  • Balancing: Now AI will not summon skeleton warrior more than 3 times.
  • Balancing: Jelly king boss will not summon Jelly minions more than 5 times.
  • Balancing: Now Rogue unit has 100% restriction resist.
  • Removed title art.
  • Added a link to Crawl Tactics.

Changed files in this update

SFD Content Depot 916041
  • Loading history…
SFD Content Linux Depot 916042
  • Loading history…
SFD Content MAc Depot 916043
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link