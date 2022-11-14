 Skip to content

Victoria 3 update for 14 November 2022

Patch notes for 1.0.6

Patch notes for 1.0.6

  • Reduced the number of monthly radicals from political movements to enact and restore

  • Reduced the number of pops in the mid- to late-game by merging very small pops back into the general population
  • Reduced the number of pops in the mid- to late-game by forcing unemployed pops to switch profession when sufficiently poor
  • Improved performance of updating trends for political movements
  • Improved performance of enumerating Liberation war goals

  • Increased AI tendency to stick by its allies and subjects in conflicts
  • Fixed AI acceptance for 'powerful protectors' factor to appear in virtually any alliance/customs union
  • Fixed AI confidence and peace desire from gold reserves not being capped to 100% reserves
  • Fixed AI incorrectly calculating how much an ongoing war or diplomatic play should add to their neutrality, making them abandon allies due to involvement in small conflicts
  • Fixed AI involvement in a diplomatic play shown as an empty string in their neutrality calculation

  • Fixed settings (such as in-game language) not being saved correctly when path contains non-latin characters
  • Properly fixed flotillas not recovering morale
  • Fixes "Pass a Law that enables an Institution" tutorial challenge being impossible to complete or writing to the error log under certain circumstances
  • Fixed issue where a placated Political Movement might still trigger a revolution
  • Fixed issue with American Territory Achievement using an incorrect trigger
  • Fixed issue with not being able to get Berlin Conference Achievement.
  • Star Swarmed Banner no longer requires exactly 100 states exactly to get the achievement, but rather 100 or more
  • Fixed issue with placeholder image being used for flamethrower event modifiers
  • Fixed CTD in CPdxTerrain::CreateEffect
  • Fixed CTD in CWarGoal::IsAdjacent
  • Fixed CTD in CBuildingType destructor

