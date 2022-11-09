- Increased the size of the stacks of initial resources (stones, boulders, logs, sticks, poles).
- Fixed display of experience in the crafting window when the chance is below 45%.
- Fixed a bug due to which sometimes an invisible wall could appear in the basement of the Headman.
- Fixed bugs due to which an invisible wall could appear in the Church.
- Fixed a bug due to which, in rare cases, new quests could not appear.
- Fixed a bug due to which cloaks could interfere with gathering of resources.
- Fixed a bug due to which server names were sometimes displayed in a different language.
Wild Terra 2: New Lands update for 9 November 2022
Hotfixes 2.2.326
