Dakar Desert Rally update for 15 November 2022

November 15, 2022 Patch Notes

November 15, 2022 Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Implemented Steering Wheel Angle detection
  • Improve Navigator speed and accuracy
  • Implemented crossplay between Steam and Epic Games Store
  • Implemented DLSS 3
  • Removed the “Top 8” rule from the Professional and Simulation game modes

New Content:

14 new Sport and Professional events (35 New Stages), using the DLC “Saudi Arabia Extended Map” map

7 NEW SPORT EVENTS

EVENT #1 - "Empty Quarter Raid"

  • STAGE #1 – Shubaytah
  • STAGE #2 – Haradh
  • STAGE #3 - Al Ahsa Oasis

EVENT #2 - "Dawasir Valley Run"

  • STAGE #1 – Bisha
  • STAGE #2 - Wadi Al Dawasir
  • STAGE #3 – Haradh

EVENT #3 - "Haradh Twist"

  • STAGE #1 - Riyadh
  • STAGE #2 - Qiddiya
  • STAGE #3 – Haradh

EVENT #4 - "Buraydah Rocky Rally"

  • STAGE #1 - Buraydah
  • STAGE #2 - Al Artawiyah
  • STAGE #3 - Ha'il

EVENT #5- "Ha'il Excursion"

  • STAGE #1 - Al Ula
  • STAGE #2 - Sakaka
  • STAGE #3 - Ha'il

EVENT #6 - "Al Alrtawiyah Tour"

  • STAGE #1 - Ha'il
  • STAGE #2 - Al Qaisumah
  • STAGE #3 - Al Artawiyah

EVENT #7 - "Jeddah Full Throttle"

  • STAGE #1 - Yanbu
  • STAGE #2 - Bisha
  • STAGE #3 - Jeddah

7 NEW PROFESSIONAL EVENTS

EVENT #1 - "Empty Quarter Raid"

  • STAGE #1 - Haradh
  • STAGE #2 - Al Ahsa Oasis

EVENT #2 - "Dawasir Valley Run"

  • STAGE #1 - Bisha
  • STAGE #2 - Wadi Al Dawasir

EVENT #3 - "Haradh Twist"

  • STAGE #1 - Haradh
  • STAGE #2 – Riyadh

EVENT #4 - "Buraydah Rocky Rally"

  • STAGE #1 - Buraydah
  • STAGE #2 - Al Artawiyah

EVENT #5 – “Al Artawaiyah Tour"

  • STAGE #1 - Al Qaisumah
  • STAGE #2 - Al Artawiyah

EVENT #6 – “Ha'il Excursion"

  • STAGE #1 - Sakaka
  • STAGE #2 - Ha'il

EVENT #7 – “Jeddah Full Throttle"

  • STAGE #1 - Yanbu
  • STAGE #2 - Jeddah

