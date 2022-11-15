November 15, 2022 Patch Notes

- Implemented Steering Wheel Angle detection
- Improve Navigator speed and accuracy
- Implemented crossplay between Steam and Epic Games Store
- Implemented DLSS 3
- Removed the “Top 8” rule from the Professional and Simulation game modes
New Content:
14 new Sport and Professional events (35 New Stages), using the DLC “Saudi Arabia Extended Map” map
7 NEW SPORT EVENTS
EVENT #1 - "Empty Quarter Raid"
- STAGE #1 – Shubaytah
- STAGE #2 – Haradh
- STAGE #3 - Al Ahsa Oasis
EVENT #2 - "Dawasir Valley Run"
- STAGE #1 – Bisha
- STAGE #2 - Wadi Al Dawasir
- STAGE #3 – Haradh
EVENT #3 - "Haradh Twist"
- STAGE #1 - Riyadh
- STAGE #2 - Qiddiya
- STAGE #3 – Haradh
EVENT #4 - "Buraydah Rocky Rally"
- STAGE #1 - Buraydah
- STAGE #2 - Al Artawiyah
- STAGE #3 - Ha'il
EVENT #5- "Ha'il Excursion"
- STAGE #1 - Al Ula
- STAGE #2 - Sakaka
- STAGE #3 - Ha'il
EVENT #6 - "Al Alrtawiyah Tour"
- STAGE #1 - Ha'il
- STAGE #2 - Al Qaisumah
- STAGE #3 - Al Artawiyah
EVENT #7 - "Jeddah Full Throttle"
- STAGE #1 - Yanbu
- STAGE #2 - Bisha
- STAGE #3 - Jeddah
7 NEW PROFESSIONAL EVENTS
EVENT #1 - "Empty Quarter Raid"
- STAGE #1 - Haradh
- STAGE #2 - Al Ahsa Oasis
EVENT #2 - "Dawasir Valley Run"
- STAGE #1 - Bisha
- STAGE #2 - Wadi Al Dawasir
EVENT #3 - "Haradh Twist"
- STAGE #1 - Haradh
- STAGE #2 – Riyadh
EVENT #4 - "Buraydah Rocky Rally"
- STAGE #1 - Buraydah
- STAGE #2 - Al Artawiyah
EVENT #5 – “Al Artawaiyah Tour"
- STAGE #1 - Al Qaisumah
- STAGE #2 - Al Artawiyah
EVENT #6 – “Ha'il Excursion"
- STAGE #1 - Sakaka
- STAGE #2 - Ha'il
EVENT #7 – “Jeddah Full Throttle"
- STAGE #1 - Yanbu
- STAGE #2 - Jeddah
Changed files in this update